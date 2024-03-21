She called me 3 times before the accident, I wish I picked up the calls - CARREN CHEPCHUMBA weeps as she mourns her mother who died in a road accident in Bomet.

Thursday, March 21, 2024 - Carren Chepchumba is mourning the untimely demise of her mother who perished in a tragic road accident after the 14-seater van she was travelling in rammed into a tractor in the Kimugul area along the Olenguruone-Silibwet road in Bomet County.

The grieving lady said her mother had called her three times before the accident but unfortunately, she didn’t pick up the calls.

The mother even commented on her Facebook photo at 1:48 PM, only for her to perish in the accident that occurred at around 4 pm on Monday.

Popular Kalenjin comedian Chogin also perished in the same matatu.

Carren shared a photo of the ill-fated matatu that her mother was traveling in and said she had painfully accepted the tragic news.

Check out her heartbreaking post.





