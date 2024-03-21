She called me 3 times before the accident, I wish I picked up the calls - CARREN CHEPCHUMBA weeps as she mourns her mother who died in a road accident in Bomet.

Thursday, March 21, 2024 - Carren Chepchumba is mourning the untimely demise of her mother who perished in a tragic road accident after the 14-seater van she was travelling in rammed into a tractor in the Kimugul area along the Olenguruone-Silibwet road in Bomet County.
The grieving lady said her
mother had called her three times before the accident but unfortunately, she
didn’t pick up the calls.
The mother even commented on her
Facebook photo at 1:48 PM, only for her to perish in the accident that occurred
at around 4 pm on Monday.
Popular Kalenjin comedian Chogin
also perished in the same matatu.
Carren shared a photo of the
ill-fated matatu that her mother was traveling in and said she had painfully
accepted the tragic news.
Check out her heartbreaking
post.
