Suspects who invaded a newly-wed couple’s house armed with crude weapons and stole wedding gifts arrested (PHOTOs).





Thursday, March 21, 2024 - Two suspects who invaded a holding room where a newly wedded couple was staying before embarking on their honeymoon in Kiserian, Kajiado County have been arrested.

John Mwangi alias Mankufa and James Mwandiki are believed to have orchestrated the Monday night robbery, where they stole gifts, household items, and electronics while in a gang of five to eight men.

Armed with all manner of crude weapons, the malefactors forced entry into the apartment located at Olooseos area of Kiserian, by scaling the wall of the apartment and cutting a window grill.

In an effort to protect his bride and their host from the mean-looking gang, the only man in the house made attempts to repulse the unwelcomed gate crushers, only to suffer several injuries.

Aware that neighbours would in no time respond to the commotion, the gang hurriedly parked up two TV sets (50" & 48"), a microwave, a 13kg gas cylinder, a UPS inverter, three smartphones, duvets among other wedding gifts and beetled off.

On receiving the report, Nairobi region crime researchers teamed up with law enforcers from Kajiado West in a scrupulous manhunt for the mannerless felons.

Following crucial intelligence leads, the team hunted down two identified disciples of the gang, fishing them up within Kiserian township.

John and James were briefly interrogated, thereafter leading the sleuths to their hideout at Olooseos where some of the robbed items, including others believed to have been stolen in previous hot prowl burglaries were recovered.

The two youthful miscreants have since gained admission at a police lock-up facility, as detectives heighten pursuit of their partners in crime.



























