Suspects who invaded a newly-wed couple’s house armed with crude weapons and stole wedding gifts arrested (PHOTOs).

John
Mwangi alias Mankufa and James Mwandiki are believed to have orchestrated the
Monday night robbery, where they stole gifts, household items, and electronics
while in a gang of five to eight men.
Armed
with all manner of crude weapons, the malefactors forced entry into the
apartment located at Olooseos area of Kiserian, by scaling the wall of the
apartment and cutting a window grill.
In
an effort to protect his bride and their host from the mean-looking gang, the
only man in the house made attempts to repulse the unwelcomed gate crushers,
only to suffer several injuries.
Aware
that neighbours would in no time respond to the commotion, the gang hurriedly
parked up two TV sets (50" & 48"), a microwave, a 13kg gas
cylinder, a UPS inverter, three smartphones, duvets among other wedding gifts
and beetled off.
On
receiving the report, Nairobi region crime researchers teamed up with law
enforcers from Kajiado West in a scrupulous manhunt for the mannerless felons.
Following
crucial intelligence leads, the team hunted down two identified disciples of
the gang, fishing them up within Kiserian township.
John
and James were briefly interrogated, thereafter leading the sleuths to their
hideout at Olooseos where some of the robbed items, including others believed
to have been stolen in previous hot prowl burglaries were recovered.
The
two youthful miscreants have since gained admission at a police lock-up
facility, as detectives heighten pursuit of their partners in crime.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments