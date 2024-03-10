Actor BRAD PITT's girlfriend INES DE RAMON settles divorce from PAUL WESLEY over a year and a half after calling it quits



Sunday, March 10, 2024 – American actor, Brad Pitt's girlfriend Ines de Ramon, 31, finalized her divorce from actor Paul Wesley, over a year and a half after announcing their split in 2022.

In new court documents, obtained by People, Wesley, 40, 'waived any future spousal or partner support payments' and she 'asked to restore her former name.'

The former couple, who cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for their breakup, wed in 2019 and do not share any children.

Their divorce was listed as 'uncontested' and included a note that they 'entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court.'

After revealing they called it quits in September 2022, a rep told People that their 'decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago.'

De Ramon has since moved on with Pitt, who she was first linked to in November 2022.

Last month, the pair were revealed to have taken the next step in their relationship by shacking up together at the actor's home.

The big move is said to have been 'pretty recent', but de Ramon still has her own place, an insider told People.

'They are going very strong and she is happier than ever,' the source said.

Brad and Ines were first spotted together at a Bono concert, two months after making her separation from Wesley public.

He, then, took her to his Babylon premiere in December 2022, followed by birthday celebrations, New Year's Eve together, and a trip to Paris.

Most recently they rang in his 60th birthday in December 2023 and she attended the Santa Barbara International Film Festival as his date last month.