ATWOLI must look for me if he doesn’t want to die like RITA TININA!! - Prophet TIBA ASILIA warns





Tuesday, March 19, 2024 - Controversial prophet, Tiba Asilia has said Central Organisationn of Trade Union(COTU) boss, Francis Atwoli must look for him as soon as possible if he doesn’t want to die like NTV journalist, Rita Tinina.

In his prophecy that has sparked controversies, Asilia foretold the recent deaths of Brian Chira and Rita Tinina way back in 2023.

He also stated that Atwoli would follow the two.

In a social media post on Monday, the prophet said Atwoli can only escape death if he meets him.

“Mwambie ATWOLI anitafute au mtu amtag kwenye post hii this is serious na kama atapuuzia nisilaumiwe.

“Bila ushirikiano hatuwezi kuzuia kitu,” Asilia wrote on his Facebook page

Brian Chira died after he was hit by a vehicle on Friday night while Rita Tinina died in her sleep on Sunday at her home in Kileleshwa, Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST