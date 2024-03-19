ATWOLI must look for me if he doesn’t want to die like RITA TININA!! - Prophet TIBA ASILIA warns

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 - Controversial prophet, Tiba Asilia has said Central Organisationn of Trade Union(COTU) boss, Francis Atwoli must look for him as soon as possible if he doesn’t want to die like NTV journalist, Rita Tinina.
In his prophecy that has sparked
controversies, Asilia foretold the recent deaths of Brian Chira and Rita Tinina
way back in 2023.
He also stated that Atwoli would
follow the two.
In a social media post on
Monday, the prophet said Atwoli can only escape death if he meets him.
“Mwambie ATWOLI anitafute au
mtu amtag kwenye post hii this is serious na kama atapuuzia nisilaumiwe.
“Bila ushirikiano hatuwezi
kuzuia kitu,” Asilia wrote on his
Facebook page
Brian Chira died after he was
hit by a vehicle on Friday night while Rita Tinina died in her sleep on Sunday
at her home in Kileleshwa, Nairobi.
