I am ready to sell my plot for Sh 200 billion – Pastor NG’ANG’A tells RUTO over the controversy surrounding the Neno Evangelism Church land.





Saturday, March 16, 2024 - Neno Evangelism Ministry lead pastor, James Maina Ng’ang’a, has dismissed claims that he had grabbed the piece of land on which his church is built.

Nganga on Thursday appeared before a parliamentary committee where he denied allegations that his church is built on land belonging to Kenya Railways Corporation.

Speaking outside Parliament grounds, the pastor maintained that he was the rightful owner of the disputed land as he accused the government of attempting to take it from him.

The cleric claimed he bought the disputed land at Sh 42 million, financed through a loan from Equity Bank.

"They are used to fighting the church, but they won't attack this one.

"I have all the rights...Sh 42 million, that is a lot of money... we paid. I have brought my documents, and if you (the government) want the land, come, and I will sell it to you... I want Sh 200 billion... take it through negotiations," Ng’ang’a said.

