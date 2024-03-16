I am ready to sell my plot for Sh 200 billion – Pastor NG’ANG’A tells RUTO over the controversy surrounding the Neno Evangelism Church land.

Nganga on
Thursday appeared before a parliamentary committee where he denied allegations
that his church is built on land belonging to Kenya Railways Corporation.
Speaking outside Parliament
grounds, the pastor maintained that he was the rightful owner of the disputed
land as he accused the government of attempting to take it from him.
The cleric claimed he bought the
disputed land at Sh 42 million, financed through a loan from Equity Bank.
"They are used to fighting the church, but they won't attack this one.
"I have all the rights...Sh 42
million, that is a lot of money... we paid. I have brought my documents, and if
you (the government) want the land, come, and I will sell it to you... I want
Sh 200 billion... take it through negotiations," Ng’ang’a said.
