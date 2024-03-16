RUTO responds to PUTIN after he accused Kenya of sending mercenaries to UKRAINE to fight RUSSIA

Saturday, March 16, 2024 - President William Ruto’s government has finally responded to accusations by Russia‘s Department of Defence that Kenya is one of the countries that have sent mercenaries to Ukraine to help fight Russia.

In a statement issued by Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary, Korir Sing’oei, the Kenya government dismissed claims that it has sent mercenaries to Ukraine.

Sing’oei said Kenya is a signatory of the 1989 United Nations Convention on International Convention against the recruitment, use, financing, and training of mercenaries.

"The Government of Kenya has noted with concern the allegation that 5 individuals, perceived to be Kenyans, are serving as mercenaries in Ukraine.

"As a signatory to the “1989 United Nations Convention on International Convention against the Recruitment, Use, Financing and Training of Mercenaries”, and the “1977 OAU Convention for the Elimination of Mercenaries in Africa.

“Kenya rejects the allegations and dissociates herself from any alleged mercenary presence and activities in Ukraine,” read the statement in part.

Sing’oei also noted that Kenya is guided by the foreign policy of non-interference in the affairs of other states.

“Kenya’s interaction with other State Actors of International Relations continues to be guided by her Foreign Policy of non-interference in affairs of other states, non-alignment as well as peaceful settlement of disputes,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST