Video of Thika Town MP ALICE NGANGA shaking what her mama gave her on Tiktok sparks reactions as Kikuyus are accused of electing clowns as leaders (Watch).

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 - Thika Town Member of Parliament, Alice Nganga, is among the politicians who are active on Tiktok.

Although she has never brought any meaningful bill to the parliament or ranked among the best-performing MPs, she spends most of her time on the platform dancing.

In this latest TikTok video that has gone viral, the controversial MP is seen shaking what her mama gave her.

The video has sparked reactions, with most people accusing Kikuyus of electing clowns as leaders.

Social media commentator Francis Gaitho had no kind words for electorates in Thika as he reacted to the trending video.









Check this out.





