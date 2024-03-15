GOD bless RUTO as Matatus reduce fares significantly after EPRA reduced the price if fuel by a Ksh 7 – Look!

Friday, March 15, 2024 – It is good news for Kenyans after Matatus reduced fares significantly following the reduction in the cost of fuel as announced by EPRA yesterday.
Speaking yesterday after EPRA
made the announcement, Brendan Marshall, senior Matatu Owners Association (MOA)
member, pointed out that they would reduce fares by an average of Ksh20
depending on the route.
For instance, he noted that if a
Sacco charged passengers Ksh70 during off-peak hours, it would slightly drop to
around Ksh50.
However, he reaffirmed that the
fare during peak hours would remain the same.
"The government had gradually increased the fuel prices by around Ksh50 or higher by last year. In the recent past, it has cumulatively dropped by around Ksh10.
"It won't make a
great impact at the pump. For it to be quite effective, it needs to reduce by a
wider margin," he stated.
"We thank the government of
President William Ruto and appreciate the effort but basically in terms of
fare, we will have minimal adjustments hence people should not expect drastic
changes."
"For off-peak hours, we
will slightly change to accommodate more passengers. During peak hours, it will
remain the same, hence if it was Ksh100, it will be at a constant rate,"
he added.
Marshall expressed confidence
that the passengers would be the beneficiaries if the fuel prices continue to
drop in the coming months.
EPRA lowered the prices of
petrol, diesel, and Kerosene by Ksh7.21, Ksh5.09, and Ksh4.49 respectively.
This translated to a drop below
the Ksh200 mark for petrol as it will retail at Ksh199.15 while Diesel and
Kerosene will go for Ksh190.38 and Ksh188.74.
