Governor SAKAJA runs to DP GACHAGUA to help him govern Nairobi as things get tough for him – Look! Huyu ameshindwa na kazi





Friday, March 15, 2024 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has enlisted the help of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to steer the Nairobi ship to greater heights.

This was revealed by Gachagua, who noted that Sakaja ran to him asking for help with Nairobi MCAs who didn’t want to hear anything from the governor, and he agreed to help broker the truce.

According to the DP, he had been approached by the Governor, asking him to intervene to avert an escalation of misunderstanding between him and the elected leaders in the city.

He noted he was ready to hold conversations with the leaders to solve disagreements for the betterment of the lives of Nairobi residents.

“I had a conversation with the Governor and he agreed that there was a need to bring together all the leaders in Nairobi," the DP stated.

"I am going to convene the meeting with the MCAs, MPs and the Governor. I will chair the meeting,” he added.

Gachagua made these remarks as he offered condolences to Embakasi North MP James Gakuya and his family for the loss of his brother David Gakuya.

Gachagua emphasised the move would allow for faster implementation of development projects across the city.

At the same time, Gachagua commended Governor Sakaja for accepting the responsibility of caring for Nairobi County and called for talks to resolve any stalemate with the leaders.

In January this year, a section of the Nairobi MCAs called out the governor on allegations of multi-million fraud at the County Government.

While responding to the claims, Sakaja told off the MCAs, stating the investigations into the multimillion fraud within the county government were a political witch hunt.

The Kenyan DAILY POST