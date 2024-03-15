Governor SAKAJA runs to DP GACHAGUA to help him govern Nairobi as things get tough for him – Look! Huyu ameshindwa na kazi

This was revealed by Gachagua, who noted that Sakaja ran to him asking for help with Nairobi MCAs who didn’t
want to hear anything from the governor, and he agreed to help broker the
truce.
According to the DP, he had been
approached by the Governor, asking him to intervene to avert an escalation
of misunderstanding between him and the elected leaders in the city.
He noted he was ready to hold
conversations with the leaders to solve disagreements for the betterment of the
lives of Nairobi residents.
“I had a conversation with the
Governor and he agreed that there was a need to bring together all the leaders
in Nairobi," the DP stated.
"I am going to convene the
meeting with the MCAs, MPs and the Governor. I will chair the meeting,” he
added.
Gachagua made these remarks as
he offered condolences to Embakasi North MP James Gakuya and his family
for the loss of his brother David Gakuya.
Gachagua emphasised the move
would allow for faster implementation of development projects across the city.
At the same time, Gachagua
commended Governor Sakaja for accepting the responsibility of caring for
Nairobi County and called for talks to resolve any stalemate with the leaders.
In January this year, a section
of the Nairobi MCAs called out the governor on allegations of multi-million
fraud at the County Government.
While responding to the claims,
Sakaja told off the MCAs, stating the investigations into the multimillion
fraud within the county government were a political witch hunt.
