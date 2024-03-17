GACHAGUA tells KALENJINS not to misbehave like ODM goons when RUTO is around – Respect the head of state!!

Speaking on Saturday in Bomet County, Gachagua said that despite acknowledging a few issues on the
ground, the residents should respect President William Ruto and deliberate on
home issues after he leaves.
"Naomba kwa heshima, rais ako area na huyu ni rais wa Jamhuri ya Kenya.Kama iko maneno kidogo ya nyumbani, mnangoja rais akiondoka mnatatua ya nyumbani.
"Lazima tuchunge heshima ya rais wa
Jamhuri ya Kenya," he said.
However, in one of the stops,
Bomet Governor Hilary Barchok had a hard time addressing the residents.
The governor had just started
highlighting the projects his administration was undertaking when some
residents started heckling.
When he stood to address the
residents President Ruto told the people of Bomet to wait for 2027 if they are
dissatisfied with their leaders.
He told the residents that they
have the power in their hands.
