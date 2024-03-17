GACHAGUA tells KALENJINS not to misbehave like ODM goons when RUTO is around – Respect the head of state!!





Sunday, March 17, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked members of the Kalenjin community to respect President William Ruto and stop heckling leaders during a presidential function.

Speaking on Saturday in Bomet County, Gachagua said that despite acknowledging a few issues on the ground, the residents should respect President William Ruto and deliberate on home issues after he leaves.

"Naomba kwa heshima, rais ako area na huyu ni rais wa Jamhuri ya Kenya.Kama iko maneno kidogo ya nyumbani, mnangoja rais akiondoka mnatatua ya nyumbani.

"Lazima tuchunge heshima ya rais wa Jamhuri ya Kenya," he said.

However, in one of the stops, Bomet Governor Hilary Barchok had a hard time addressing the residents.

The governor had just started highlighting the projects his administration was undertaking when some residents started heckling.

When he stood to address the residents President Ruto told the people of Bomet to wait for 2027 if they are dissatisfied with their leaders.

He told the residents that they have the power in their hands.

