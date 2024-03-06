GACHAGUA sued for accusing JUSTICE ESTHER MAINA of being corrupt - Is corruption fighting back?

In a petition filed before
Milimani High Court on Wednesday, the two organizations sought orders
compelling Gachagua to formally withdraw and apologise for the utterances.
“We seek an order be issued that
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua publishes in two newspapers with national
circulation - a retraction and apologies on the injurious statements alleging
corruption against Lady Justice Esther Maina, within 14 days of the court's
judgment and files proof hereto with the court," the two human rights groups
said in their petition.
In January, Gachagua had
committed to oust Justice Maina, whom he alleged had declared his wealth was from
illicit activities in a manner that tarnished his reputation.
“On Thursday, this coming week
at 2:15 pm, I will personally present a petition before Lady Chief Justice
Martha Koome against Justice Esther Maina for her removal from the Judiciary
for misconduct and corruption,” Gachagua said during a past address in Elgeyo
Marakwet.
The DP further claimed that
Justice Maina denied him the opportunity to be heard against all the rules of
evidence and that she even refused his application to cross-examine the
investigator of his case.
Gachagua, however, backtracked on
his plan to file the petition for the removal of Justice Maina from office.
