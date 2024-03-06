GACHAGUA sued for accusing JUSTICE ESTHER MAINA of being corrupt - Is corruption fighting back?





Wednesday, March 6, 2024 - The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) and Muslim for Human Rights (MUHURI) have sued Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for embarrassing Justice Esther Maina by claiming she was corrupt.

In a petition filed before Milimani High Court on Wednesday, the two organizations sought orders compelling Gachagua to formally withdraw and apologise for the utterances.

“We seek an order be issued that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua publishes in two newspapers with national circulation - a retraction and apologies on the injurious statements alleging corruption against Lady Justice Esther Maina, within 14 days of the court's judgment and files proof hereto with the court," the two human rights groups said in their petition.

In January, Gachagua had committed to oust Justice Maina, whom he alleged had declared his wealth was from illicit activities in a manner that tarnished his reputation.

“On Thursday, this coming week at 2:15 pm, I will personally present a petition before Lady Chief Justice Martha Koome against Justice Esther Maina for her removal from the Judiciary for misconduct and corruption,” Gachagua said during a past address in Elgeyo Marakwet.

The DP further claimed that Justice Maina denied him the opportunity to be heard against all the rules of evidence and that she even refused his application to cross-examine the investigator of his case.

Gachagua, however, backtracked on his plan to file the petition for the removal of Justice Maina from office.

