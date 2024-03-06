A lady assaulted by 3 men, stabbed and badly injured at Gacharage for dressing like a man (PHOTOs).



Wednesday, March 6, 2024 - A lady who works at a local NGO was attacked by 3 men while she was walking home and badly injured for reportedly dressing like a man.

The victim identified as Sarah had just alighted from a matatu at around 7PM when she was accosted by the rogue men and stabbed.

She screamed for help, attracting the attention of neighbours who rushed her to the hospital.

Her attackers said they don’t like the way she dresses.

They accused her of dressing like a man.

Below are photos of the victim.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.