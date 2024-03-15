GACHAGUA now finding it very hard to cope with no-nonsense RUTO as he begins complaining – You won’t believe what the president does to him every morning

This is after he lamented the early morning routine set for
various state officials by Ruto.
Speaking in Kericho yesterday, Gachagua noted that the
president and other Cabinet Secretaries (CSs) wake up at 3:00 am, while he
wakes up at 4:00 am; something he is finding very hard to cope with.
However, he asked the Kericho residents to defend him to the
President to set the walking time at 5am, citing his old age, which he
continued to say affected his ability to follow the routine.
“Will you defend me? I’m a bit strained. In his efforts to
build the nation, he hurts us a little,” Gachagua stated.
“I’m a bit old, and also I’m a pastor’s husband, I should
not be waking up too early,” he added.
Gachagua further noted that he has supported the President
in all his endeavours, reminding the hundreds gathered around the leaders of
his efforts in echoing Ruto’s agenda since the elections ended.
During the 2022 general election campaigns, in his speech,
Gachagua had promised to work hard, noting that he was an early riser ready to
serve the people.
The state’s second in command was in Kericho joining
President William Ruto, during the commissioning of the Kapsuser-Sosiot Road in
Belgut.
