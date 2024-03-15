GACHAGUA now finding it very hard to cope with no-nonsense RUTO as he begins complaining – You won’t believe what the president does to him every morning





Friday, March 15, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua can’t cope with President William Ruto’s morning routine.

This is after he lamented the early morning routine set for various state officials by Ruto.

Speaking in Kericho yesterday, Gachagua noted that the president and other Cabinet Secretaries (CSs) wake up at 3:00 am, while he wakes up at 4:00 am; something he is finding very hard to cope with.

However, he asked the Kericho residents to defend him to the President to set the walking time at 5am, citing his old age, which he continued to say affected his ability to follow the routine.

“Will you defend me? I’m a bit strained. In his efforts to build the nation, he hurts us a little,” Gachagua stated.

“I’m a bit old, and also I’m a pastor’s husband, I should not be waking up too early,” he added.

Gachagua further noted that he has supported the President in all his endeavours, reminding the hundreds gathered around the leaders of his efforts in echoing Ruto’s agenda since the elections ended.

During the 2022 general election campaigns, in his speech, Gachagua had promised to work hard, noting that he was an early riser ready to serve the people.

The state’s second in command was in Kericho joining President William Ruto, during the commissioning of the Kapsuser-Sosiot Road in Belgut.

