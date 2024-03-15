IEBC in trouble as RAILA and RUTO agree to jail electoral officials for 5 years for doing this – This changes everything in the 2027 contest

Friday, March 15, 2024 - Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials will now face a five-year jail term for delaying election results in a new proposal tabled at the Senate.

The Election Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which proposes the changes has been tabled by Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot of President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza and Minority Leader Stewart Madzayo of Raila Odinga’s Azimio.

Should the Bill be approved by the Senate, it will successfully amend Section 6 of the Election Offences Act, 2016.

“The Bill creates offences for members and staff of the Commission who unreasonably delay in declaring elections results or knowingly alter declared election results,” the Bill reads in part.

Section 6 of the Act states that it is an offence for election officials to fail to declare the results of an election.

The law though is silent on what happens when an IEBC official intentionally delays announcing election results.

Considering the Bill has the support of both Kenya Kwanza and Azimio-affiliated politicians, it is expected to be adopted unanimously by the House.

The Bill further seeks to introduce new offences for election officials as a measure to promote integrity in the exercise.

One of the proposals is that it will be illegal for any voting to be done in ungazetted polling stations.

Through the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO), the government and opposition have agreed to mutually seek ways to restructure the IEBC.

The Kenyan DAILY POST