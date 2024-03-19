Former white police officer gets 20 years in prison in racially motivated torture of 2 Black men that involved stripping, beating up and putting a stun gun in their mouths

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 – A former Mississippi, USA sheriff's deputy was sentenced Tuesday, March 19 to about 20 years in prison for his part in torturing two Black men.
Police officer, Hunter Elward received a 241-month sentence
from U.S. District Judge Tom Lee in a Jackson federal court.
Before sentencing, Judge Lee called Elward's crimes
"egregious and despicable," and said a "sentence at the top of
the guidelines range is justified - is more than justified." He continued:
"It's what the defendant deserves. It's what the community and the
defendant's victims deserve."
Another officer, Jeffrey Middleton, will be sentenced on
Tuesday afternoon. Four other former law enforcement officers are also set to
be sentenced this week by the same judge.
All men face possible decades behind bars after admitting in
August that they submitted two Black men to numerous acts of racially motivated
torture in January 2023.
The terror attack began on Jan. 24, 2023, with a racist call
for extrajudicial violence. A white person phoned Rankin County Deputy Brett
McAlpin and complained that two Black men were staying with a white woman at a
house in Braxton, Mississippi. McAlpin told Deputy Christian Dedmon, who texted
a group of white deputies so willing to use excessive force they called
themselves "The Goon Squad."
Once inside the house, they handcuffed Michael Corey Jenkins
and his friend Eddie Terrell Parker and poured milk, alcohol and chocolate
syrup over their faces. They forced them to strip naked and shower together to
conceal the mess. They mocked the victims with racial slurs and shocked them
with stun guns.
Elward admitted to shoving a gun into Jenkins' mouth and
firing in a "mock execution" that went awry.
The officers then devised a coverup that included planting
drugs and a gun.
False charges stood against Jenkins and Parker for months,
until one officer told the sheriff he had lied, leading to confessions from
others.
Both men, who were sitting in the front row, called for the
"stiffest of sentences" for the officers. Their attorney, Malik
Shabazz, said they were too traumatized to speak in court, and he read
statements on their behalf.
"I am hurt. I am broken," Jenkins wrote in his
statement. "They tried to take my manhood from me. They did some
unimaginable things to me, and the effects will linger for the rest of my
life."
Elward, who wore a dark blue jumpsuit with tape obscuring
the name of the facility where he is housed, said before being sentenced that
he wouldn't make excuses. He turned to address Jenkins and Parker and looked at
them directly.
"I don't want to get too personal. I see you every
night, and I can't go back and do what's right," Elward said. "I am
so sorry for what I did."
His attorney, Joe Hollomon, said Elward had first witnessed
Rankin County deputies turn a blind eye to misconduct in 2017.
"It became the new norm, it became institutional,"
Hollomon said. "Hunter was initiated into a culture of corruption at the
Rankin County's sheriff's office."
Elward was also sentenced Tuesday for his role in an assault
on another person that took place weeks before Jenkins and Parker were
tortured. For the first time Tuesday, prosecutors identified the victim as Alan
Schmidt and read a statement from him detailing what happened to him on Dec. 4,
2022.
During a traffic stop that night, Schmidt said Rankin County
deputies accused him of possessing stolen property. They pulled him from the
car and beat him. Then, Dedmon forced him to his knees and tried to insert his
genitals into Schmidt's mouth, as Elward watched.
"I pray every day that I can forgive them one day and
hopefully forget the humiliation and the evil physical and s3xual assault that
I endured," Schmidt wrote. "I know that I'm not their only victim,
and I pray for each victim that has crossed paths with the Goon Squad
members."
The officers charged with torturing Parker and Jenkins
include Elward, McAlpin, Dedmon, Middleton and Daniel Opdyke of the Rankin
County Sheriff's Department and Joshua Hartfield, a Richland police officer.
They have pleaded guilty to numerous federal and state charges.
