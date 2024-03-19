DONALD TRUMP again hints at Prince HARRY's deportation if he's re-elected



Tuesday, March 19, 2024 – Donald Trump has again hinted at deporting Prince Harry from the U.S. if re-elected as President.

During a sit down with GBN broadcaster Nigel Farage, Donald Trump made it clear that King Charles' son would not get special privileges regarding his residency in the States if he potentially lied on his visa application.

Recall that Harry was very candid about his past drug use including cocaine, weed and psychedelic mushrooms in his memoir "Spare."

While Prince Harry's hard-partying is in the past now, an applicant's past drug use may technically make them ineligible for a visa, which is why many are curious about how Prince Harry got his.

In response to the chatter, Donald has promised to take action if the Duke's visa had any inaccuracies. But he stayed coy on the specifics of his plan, just like he had before.

This is not the first time Donald Trump has suggested Prince Harry may get the boot under a new potential term of his.

Prince Harry currently resides in the U.S. on a visa, as he's yet to become an American citizen; something he says he is still considering. His wife, Meghan Markle, is a natural-born U.S. citizen with their children, Archie and Lilibet, being dual citizens.