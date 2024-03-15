Details emerge that acquitted murder suspect JACQUE MARIBE has been allocated a posh office at Harambee House and a Government Driver, even as PSC denies her appointment (VIDEO).





Friday, March 15, 2024 - Former Citizen TV anchor, Jacque Maribe, reportedly landed a lucrative government job, weeks after being acquitted of a murder charge.

Although the Public Service Commission (PSC) released a statement denying that she has been appointed the Head of Communication at the Public Service Ministry, it is emerging that she has been allocated a posh office on the 4th floor of Harambee House.

She has also been assigned a government driver.

Maribe was filmed entering a car that she had been assigned by the government when she accompanied Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria for an official duty in Nakuru.

A concerned Kenyan on the X platform shared the video and accused the government of wasting taxpayers’ money

“So why Jacque Maribe is allocated a posh office on the 4th floor of Harambee House.

"She has a government driver, too, isn't wasting taxpayers' money?” he wrote.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.