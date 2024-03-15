Details emerge that acquitted murder suspect JACQUE MARIBE has been allocated a posh office at Harambee House and a Government Driver, even as PSC denies her appointment (VIDEO).

Although the Public Service
Commission (PSC) released a statement denying that she has been appointed the
Head of Communication at the Public Service Ministry, it is emerging that she
has been allocated a posh office on the 4th floor of Harambee House.
She has also been assigned a
government driver.
Maribe was filmed entering a car
that she had been assigned by the government when she accompanied Public
Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria for an official duty in Nakuru.
A concerned Kenyan on the X platform
shared the video and accused the government of wasting taxpayers’ money
“So why Jacque Maribe is allocated a posh office on the 4th floor of Harambee House.
"She has a government driver, too, isn't wasting taxpayers' money?” he wrote.
