Former murder suspect JACKIE MARIBE is working at CS MOSES KURIA’S office - She is even using a government vehicle

This is despite a statement by
the Public Service Commission (PSC) on Thursday that denied hiring Maribe as communications
director.
"For the record, the said
position will be filled through a competitive recruitment process should a
vacancy arise," the statement attributed to Commission chair Anthony
Muchiri read.
Journalists who attended Kuria’s
workshop in Nakuru County on Tuesday said they saw Maribe being driven in a
government vehicle.
She also had a press release
that invited the media to cover the event
For more than five years Maribe’s career had been in limbo as she fought for her life after she was
charged alongside Jowie Irungu for the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani
in Kilimani in 2018.
She was set free over a technicality last month but Jowie took the whole burden and was sentenced to death on
Wednesday.
