Former murder suspect JACKIE MARIBE is working at CS MOSES KURIA’S office - She is even using a government vehicle





Friday, March 15, 2024 - Former Murder suspect Jackie Maribe has been secretly hired by Public Service, Performance, and Delivery Management CS Moses Kuria .

This is despite a statement by the Public Service Commission (PSC) on Thursday that denied hiring Maribe as communications director.

"For the record, the said position will be filled through a competitive recruitment process should a vacancy arise," the statement attributed to Commission chair Anthony Muchiri read.

Journalists who attended Kuria’s workshop in Nakuru County on Tuesday said they saw Maribe being driven in a government vehicle.

She also had a press release that invited the media to cover the event

For more than five years Maribe’s career had been in limbo as she fought for her life after she was charged alongside Jowie Irungu for the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani in Kilimani in 2018.

She was set free over a technicality last month but Jowie took the whole burden and was sentenced to death on Wednesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST