6-year-old boy sets his mom's SUV on fire while playing with matches



Friday, March 15, 2024 – A six-year-old boy allegedly set his mother's Mercedes Benz SUV while playing with matches at their home in South Africa

The head of Reaction Unit South Africa, Prem Balram, said the incident happened on Thursday, March 14, 2024 in Waterloo, KwaZulu-Natal.

“A resident contacted the Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) Operations Centre at approximately 15:32 requesting assistance. On arrival, Reaction Officers discovered the vehicle engulfed in flames,” the statement read.

"According to the owner, the vehicle experienced mechanical failure and was parked in the yard. Her six year old son was playing in the vehicle when it caught alight. He admitted to using matches to set it alight.

“Firefighters arrived shortly thereafter and extinguished the blaze.”