Actor ROBERT DOWNEY Jr. and wife, SUSAN, reveal one rule that has sustained their 18-year marriage



Friday, March 15, 2024 – Robert Downey Jr.’s wife, Susan, is sharing how they keep their 18-year marriage strong.

The 58-year-old actor and his 50-year-old producer wife have managed to remain scandal-free all through their marriage.

Speaking to People in an interview published Thursday, March 14, Susan said: We do have a two-week rule, which often feels too long, but we don’t go more than two weeks without seeing each other and the family being together.

“Fortunately, we prefer to be a traveling circus when we can be,."

The couple are parents to son Exton, 12, and daughter Avri, 9. Robert also shares his son Indio, 30, with his first wife, singer Deborah Falconer.

Susan continued: "You keep the basic rule of two weeks, and then you don’t try and think too far ahead, because so much of what we do is oddly unpredictable. You just never know.”

Susan continued, “Someone might get sick, or there might be a shutdown, or this or that. So you just have to have some basic things in place, and then you have to be willing to flow with the rest of it.”

Robert Downey added, “It just gives me, honestly, something to attach my neurosis to that’s positive.”