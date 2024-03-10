ELON MUSK says he's considering scrapping 'likes' and reposts on X posts



Sunday, March 10, 2024 – Elon Musk has announced that his social media company X is considering getting rid of likes and repost figures on posts.

He made the comment to attendees of the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 7.

Musk also told the crowd that X is a few months away from receiving approval for a money transmitter license in New York.

The Tech boss bought the social media site Twitter in 2022, and since then he has announced several major changes to the site.

At the time, he claimed that under his ownership, the site, renamed X, would be an 'everything app,' including not just messaging but also banking and shopping.