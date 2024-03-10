Rapper RICK ROSS and CRISTINA MACKEY split after 6-months of dating



Sunday, March 10, 2024 – American rapper, Rick Ross and his girlfriend Cristina Mackey have ended their relationship after only six months.

Speculation surrounding the couple's relationship had been circulating online for some time, after Ross's recent appearances without Mackey by his side.

Recently, Ross attended a Miami Heat game with another woman to add more fuel to the fire.

Mackey has now confirmed that their relationship has ended for good.

Taking to the social media platform Threads, the influencer wrote: “I’ve never experienced ‘getting left,’ I’m just not docile. I don’t feel played, the sales on mackeybody.com are thriving and I’m grateful.”

“The situation was beautiful, and I meant every word during our amazing six-month run. If others are upset about my joy/pride in the moment, that’s their stress to bear. We had a clean break two weeks ago, and I never pretended to be the last. I embrace both positive and negative traction with love. And no, I won’t be appearing on anyone’s podcast.”

Rick Ross and Cristina Mackey were first seen together in December after she posted about their relationship.