Terrifying moment lightning bolt strikes Air Canada plane just seconds after take-off (VIDEO)

Sunday, March 10, 2024 – A shocking video has emerged showing the moment lightning bolt hit a Boeing 777 just after it took off.
The Air Canada plane was flying from Vancouver to London
Heathrow on Sunday night, March 3. It was meant to leave at 7.25pm and the trip
was going to take 10 hours.
But as the big plane went down the runway and into the sky,
there was a bright flash as the plane was hit by lightning as soon as it
started flying.
Ethan West, a student pilot, caught the terrifying moment on
camera.
"I saw that there was a 777-300 taking off that was
going to be heading for London Heathrow, and the 777 is one of my favorite
aircraft and is like the largest twin-engine aircraft in the world, so I
thought it'd be interesting to snap a quick video of it because it's super
loud," he said to CityNews Vancouver.
He was stunned when the lightning hit, and he wondered if
the large bolt would damage the plane. But the plane kept flying without any
issue.
It was checked when it landed in London, according to Global
News, and it seemed to be okay.
Watch video below.
Lightning struck an Air Canada plane with 550 passengers on board, which took off from Vancouver International Airport🛫⚡️— Interesting Channel (@ChannelInteres) March 6, 2024
The tragedy was avoided thanks to a special lightning suppression system installed on the liner pic.twitter.com/t7xiLiWmo3
0 Comments