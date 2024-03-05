DRAMA in Nairobi CBD as a man grabs his girlfriend’s leg and refuses to let her go after she reportedly dumped him - Cops had to intervene and arrest him (VIDEO).

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 - A young man caused drama along a busy street in Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) after he was reportedly dumped by a lady believed to be his girlfriend.

He held her leg and refused to let her go, prompting members of the public to intervene.

Curious passersby gathered around the scene of the dramatic incident.

Some could be heard asking what was going on.

In the amateur video shared on social media, the middle-aged man is seen holding the lady’s leg as he desperately prevents her from boarding a cab.

However, his efforts were futile.

Patrol cops came to the lady’s rescue and arrested him.

At first, he tried to resist arrest but he was overpowered and bundled into a police vehicle.

The lady boarded a cab and left.

