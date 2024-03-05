DRAMA in Nairobi CBD as a man grabs his girlfriend’s leg and refuses to let her go after she reportedly dumped him - Cops had to intervene and arrest him (VIDEO).

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 - A young man caused drama along a busy street in Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) after he was reportedly dumped by a lady believed to be his girlfriend.
He held her leg and
refused to let her go, prompting members of the public to intervene.
Curious passersby
gathered around the scene of the dramatic incident.
Some could be heard
asking what was going on.
In the amateur video
shared on social media, the middle-aged man is seen holding the lady’s leg as
he desperately prevents her from boarding a cab.
However, his efforts were futile.
Patrol cops came to
the lady’s rescue and arrested him.
At first, he tried to
resist arrest but he was overpowered and bundled into a police vehicle.
The lady boarded a cab and left.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
