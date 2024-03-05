I only remember hitting and kicking her before she picked a knife - GITONGA tells police what transpired on the fateful night that JOAN MBULA fell off an apartment in Thome.

Gitonga was
found lying unconscious in the bathroom with 8 stab wounds, shortly after
Joan’s body was discovered on Saturday morning.
He had one
stab on his back and seven others on his chest.
Police had to
use spare keys to access the house.
Gitonga told
the police that he had locked himself in the bathroom because he was bleeding
so much.
He reportedly
feared he would die from the stab wounds allegedly inflicted by Mbula.
When police
interrogated him, he had no idea that Mbula was dead.
He even asked
the police where she was.
All he told
the police was that he remembered hitting and kicking her before she stabbed
him with a knife.
When he
realized he was bleeding badly, he rushed to the bathroom and locked himself
in.
He said he couldn’t remember anything else.
Gitonga
remains the prime suspect in the death of Mbula, who was a student at the
Nairobi Aviation College.
He is
currently recovering at the Kenyatta National Hospital under police guard.
Police are
also seeking to establish whether he was high on drugs, given how disoriented
he was found in the bathroom lying in a pool of blood.
They are
awaiting the results of a blood test to see if he had taken drugs.
