I only remember hitting and kicking her before she picked a knife - GITONGA tells police what transpired on the fateful night that JOAN MBULA fell off an apartment in Thome.





Tuesday, March 5, 2024 - Lawrence Gitonga, the 33-year-old man who spent time with 19-year-old Joan Mbula Nzomo before she died under mysterious circumstances, claims that she attacked him with a knife.

Gitonga was found lying unconscious in the bathroom with 8 stab wounds, shortly after Joan’s body was discovered on Saturday morning.

He had one stab on his back and seven others on his chest.

Police had to use spare keys to access the house.

Gitonga told the police that he had locked himself in the bathroom because he was bleeding so much.

He reportedly feared he would die from the stab wounds allegedly inflicted by Mbula.

When police interrogated him, he had no idea that Mbula was dead.

He even asked the police where she was.

All he told the police was that he remembered hitting and kicking her before she stabbed him with a knife.

When he realized he was bleeding badly, he rushed to the bathroom and locked himself in.

He said he couldn’t remember anything else.

Gitonga remains the prime suspect in the death of Mbula, who was a student at the Nairobi Aviation College.

He is currently recovering at the Kenyatta National Hospital under police guard.

Police are also seeking to establish whether he was high on drugs, given how disoriented he was found in the bathroom lying in a pool of blood.

They are awaiting the results of a blood test to see if he had taken drugs.

