LUPITA NYONG'O and JOSHUA JACKSON confirm romance as they pack on the PDA during romantic Mexico getaway for her birthday (PHOTOs)



Tuesday, March 05, 2024 – Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson have made their relationship official nearly five months after sparking romance rumours.

The actors were pictured engaging in PDA while in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, for Lupita's birthday.

This comes just months after Joshua Jackson and ex-wife Jodie Turner-Smith split.

The couple share a daughter together.

Photos of Jackson and Lupita have led viewers to conclude that the actor has a type because Lupita and Jodie share similar features.