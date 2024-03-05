“Did I pull an OMAH LAY on your girl? Because I can, smile more before you lose am” - BURNA BOY tells male fan at his show (VIDEO)



Tuesday, March 05, 2024 – Burna Boy had quite a hilarious conversation with a male fan at his recent show.

After pausing his performance to talk to those who turned up for his show, he noted that a male fan had been looking at him all through the show.

The singer went on to ask if he pulled an Omah Lay on the fan’s girl, referencing how Omah Lay triggered controversy on social media days ago after taking a female fan from her boyfriend and having a “sensual” moment on stage with her.

Burna went on to tell his male fan to smile more or he would lose his girl.

Watch the video below