KANYE WEST rebrands his Christian private school with focus on basketball, choir and dance as he hires top choreographers for students

Tuesday, March 05, 2024 – Controversial Rapper, Kanye West's Christian private school is still in operation and has been rebranded with a focus on basketball, choir, and dance, with reports saying the rapper has hired top choreographers.
The 46-year-old rap and fashion star founded the
unaccredited Los Angeles school, in 2021, with tuition priced at $15,000 a
year.
Despite two lawsuits filed by former staffers over the
alleged bizarre practices at Donda Academy and its original ranch campus being
left abandoned, it is still running, a new report by Sun says.
Kanye has now rebranded the school as Donda Ray Academy,
paying tribute to his mum who was named Donda and his dad named Ray.
The school has also been moved to a warehouse space in
Chatsworth in the San Fernando Valley.
Numerous videos and photos show Kanye's aesthetic for Donda
Ray Academy, with the kids dressed all in black outfits and learning basketball
choreography and vocal training.
According to the U.S.Sun, Kanye "was determined not to
give up on the kids" despite the school starting with lots of criticism
and backlash towards its policies and mode of operation.
A lawyer for Kanye, Gregory Suhr, denied allegations made by
ex-teachers, saying depictions of the school as a dystopian institution
designed to satisfy Kanye's idiosyncrasies were false.
The star had been accused of not providing chairs, serving
the children only sushi, and the school not having windows because Kanye
"doesn't like glass".
0 Comments