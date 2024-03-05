MILEY CYRUS' mother, TISH CYRUS 'hired security to keep daughter NOAH out of wedding to DOMINIC PURCELL' amid love rivalry over Prison Break actor



Tuesday, March 05, 2024 – A new report has claimed that Miley Cyrus's mother, Tish Cyrus 'hired security' to keep her daughter Noah from attending her wedding to Prison Break actor, Dominic Purcell.

Noah, 24, was notably missing at her mother's nuptials to the Prison Break hunk in August 2023, with recent reports stating that Tish, 56, had 'stolen' the Australian star, 54, from her daughter and Noah was 'offended.'

However, it has now been reported that it was Tish who prevented her youngest daughter from attending the ceremony.

'Tish was the one who did not invite Noah and Braison [her son] to her wedding, and blocked them on Instagram after she pursued Dominic... it was Tish who requested security at her wedding to keep Noah and Braison out,' a source told ET.

The source confirmed that Noah and Dominic, who have a 30-year age gap, had been dating before he began romancing her mother, but added that Tish 'did not steal' the actor.

'Noah stopped seeing Dominic and Tish decided to pursue him and did not tell Noah,' the insider explained.

While some family members, including daughter Miley Cyrus, 31, were present for her wedding to the actor, Noah and son Braison, 29, were absent from the nuptials, fueling speculation of a rift at the time.

Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus, 62, ended their 28-year marriage in April of 2022 when the Achy Breaky Heart vocalist filed for divorce.

The ex-couple share a total of three children together: Miley, Noah and Braison. Tish also has a daughter Brandi, 36, and a son Trace, 35, from a previous marriage. Meanwhile Billy Ray shares son Christopher Cody, 31, with ex Kristen Luckey.

The source also claimed that Tish's famous daughter Miley had 'no idea' about Noah and Dominic's involvement and that her role as a maid of honour at the wedding was not a slight at her dad, Billy Ray.

'Miley and Billy Ray are totally fine,' the source added.