Concerns as RUTO gives DAVID NDII and his team a whopping Sh1.2 billion just to advise him – Look! Kenyans miss UHURU already

Ndii and his team are set to
receive Ksh1.2 billion from the National Treasury in the next financial year if
proposals fronted by the Treasury are adopted.
This was revealed in ceilings
for the Financial Year 2024/25 budget estimates presented to Parliament on
Thursday, March 7.
The Ksh1.2 billion forms a chunk
of the Ksh5.4 billion sum allocated to the Office of the President which
will cater for Government Advisory Services on which the President relies
on national security, economic and other matters of national importance.
It should be noted that the
Council of Economic Advisors does not form an exhaustive list of people to
benefit from the Ksh1.2 billion allocation.
Notably, the government enlists
the services of different specialists to advise the President and the
State with the idea being to enable the country's top leadership to make the
right decision in the day-to-day running of the government.
Some of the advisers falling
into this category include; the Council of Economic Advisors chaired
by David Ndii.
Other members of the team
include; Felix Koskei, Josephat Nanok, Augustine Cheruiyot, Mohammed Hassan,
Nancy Laibuni, Katoo Ole Metito, and Hussein Mohammed.
Other Kenyans offering
insights, analysis and recommendations to improve policies and programs
will also benefit from the kitty.
The Sh1.2 billion budget for
economic advisors is the highest since former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s era or in
the previous administrations, there were no such bloated figures.
