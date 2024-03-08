Concerns as RUTO gives DAVID NDII and his team a whopping Sh1.2 billion just to advise him – Look! Kenyans miss UHURU already





Friday, March 8, 2024 – Economist David Ndii and his team of economic advisors may soon be eating life with a big spoon literally after President William Ruto increased their budget.

Ndii and his team are set to receive Ksh1.2 billion from the National Treasury in the next financial year if proposals fronted by the Treasury are adopted.

This was revealed in ceilings for the Financial Year 2024/25 budget estimates presented to Parliament on Thursday, March 7.

The Ksh1.2 billion forms a chunk of the Ksh5.4 billion sum allocated to the Office of the President which will cater for Government Advisory Services on which the President relies on national security, economic and other matters of national importance.

Ndii and his team are set to benefit on account of their pivotal role in offering sound economic advice to the Head of State.

It should be noted that the Council of Economic Advisors does not form an exhaustive list of people to benefit from the Ksh1.2 billion allocation.

Notably, the government enlists the services of different specialists to advise the President and the State with the idea being to enable the country's top leadership to make the right decision in the day-to-day running of the government.

Some of the advisers falling into this category include; the Council of Economic Advisors chaired by David Ndii.

Other members of the team include; Felix Koskei, Josephat Nanok, Augustine Cheruiyot, Mohammed Hassan, Nancy Laibuni, Katoo Ole Metito, and Hussein Mohammed.

Other Kenyans offering insights, analysis and recommendations to improve policies and programs will also benefit from the kitty.

The Sh1.2 billion budget for economic advisors is the highest since former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s era or in the previous administrations, there were no such bloated figures.

