I didn’t know you would betray UHURU like that – RUTO hails WAIGURU for ditching the former President and joining his camp

Speaking during the Women Governors' Caucus G7 Strategy
Summit held in Nairobi yesterday, the Head of State revealed that it took a lot
of courage for Waiguru to make the move given the political climate.
At the time, Uhuru who was the president, and Ruto, his
deputy, had fallen out with the former supporting opposition leader Raila
Odinga for the top seat.
"Women have also changed my perspective. Let me give you an example.
"Anne Waiguru, when we had a time in our politics in the side of
the camp we were and it was time to make a very difficult decision whether to
go or remain (in the camps)," stated Ruto.
"Among the people who made decisions that confirmed to me that women are brave, is the decision Waiguru made to join our team.
"When
she joined our team, I could not believe it. Everybody believed she could be on
the other side. It took a lot of courage.
Waiguru, who was one of the high-ranking leaders in Jubilee,
controversially decamped to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party in 2021.
Rumours had swirled before her decamping that chances of her
retaining her gubernatorial seat were slim.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments