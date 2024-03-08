I didn’t know you would betray UHURU like that – RUTO hails WAIGURU for ditching the former President and joining his camp





Thursday, March 8, 2024 - President William Ruto has acknowledged that Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru's decision to dump former President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee party in favour of UDA came as a surprise to him.

Speaking during the Women Governors' Caucus G7 Strategy Summit held in Nairobi yesterday, the Head of State revealed that it took a lot of courage for Waiguru to make the move given the political climate.

At the time, Uhuru who was the president, and Ruto, his deputy, had fallen out with the former supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga for the top seat.

"Women have also changed my perspective. Let me give you an example.

"Anne Waiguru, when we had a time in our politics in the side of the camp we were and it was time to make a very difficult decision whether to go or remain (in the camps)," stated Ruto.

"Among the people who made decisions that confirmed to me that women are brave, is the decision Waiguru made to join our team.

"When she joined our team, I could not believe it. Everybody believed she could be on the other side. It took a lot of courage.

Waiguru, who was one of the high-ranking leaders in Jubilee, controversially decamped to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party in 2021.

Rumours had swirled before her decamping that chances of her retaining her gubernatorial seat were slim.

