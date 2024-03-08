This could be the end of RAILA ODINGA’s Azimio as BABU OWINO hints at forming a new alliance with JOHO and KALONZO – Look!





Friday, March 8, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is now a worried man. This is after Embakasi East MP Babu Owino hinted at forming a new alliance with former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Babu said they would bring in other leaders, including Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, and Narok Senator Ledama Olekina, to achieve a national outlook.

"We are planning things with Joho, and we will tell the people in the coming days.

"We are organizing ourselves, and we will propose that I sit at the table with Kalonzo, Joho, and other leaders like Edwin Sifuna, and Ledama Olekina, to have a national outlook.”

"We will work that way and whoever doesn't want to hear Babu's words, Babu won't want to hear their words,” Babu revealed.

At the same time, Babu touted himself as a force to reckon with, saying if Azimio leader Raila Odinga quits politics, he will force himself as a principal in the Opposition coalition.

“I am the most popular MP in the whole country. Why will these other leaders sit at the table negotiating for us while I'm on the menu to be eaten? We will break that table,” Babu added.

His remarks came before Joho announced he would vie for President in the 2027 election if Raila will not be in politics.

Speaking during an ODM Party recruitment drive in Wajir, Joho said he would not vie if Raila shows interest in running for the seat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST