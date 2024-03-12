Billionaire Indian bride, RADHIKA MERCHANT, caught in plagiarism scandal (VIDEO)



Tuesday, March 12, 2024 – Radhika Marchant has been caught in a plagiarism scandal following her star-studded pre-wedding bash.

The 29-year-old businesswoman, trained classical dancer, and daughter of business tycoon Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, is set to marry 28-year-old Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani.

Their pre-wedding festivities held earlier this month, with important personalities and celebrities visiting India for the occasion.

The pre-wedding festivities lasted for three days in preparation for the main wedding which is on July 12, 2024.

Rihanna performed at the pre-wedding party. Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump, Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan were also there alongside a host of other big names.

At the event, the bride-to-be gave a moving speech. Now, it has emerged that the pre-wedding speech was plagiarised word-for-word from an old movie.

The bride began her speech by saying: “Someone once told me...”

This had earned her criticisms as people ask why she couldn't just mention that her speech was inspired by a dialogue delivered by Susan Sarandon in the movie “Shall We Dance?”

The bride's speech and the movie have now been juxtaposed as people call her out for plagiarism.

Watch the video below.