COVID-19 lowered life expectancy by 1.6 years worldwide, New study reveals

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 – A major study published Tuesday, March 12 has said Covid-19 caused the average life expectancy of people worldwide to fall by 1.6 years during the first two years of the pandemic, a more dramatic decline than previously thought.
This marked a sharp reversal during a decades-long rise in
global life expectancy, according to hundreds of researchers who viewed data
for the US-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME).
“For adults worldwide, the
Covid-19 pandemic has had a more profound impact than any event seen in half a
century, including conflicts and natural disasters,” said Austin Schumacher, an
IHME researcher and lead author of the study published in The Lancet journal.
During 2020-2021, life expectancy declined in 84 percent of
the 204 countries and territories analysed, “demonstrating the devastating
potential impacts” of new viruses, he said in a statement.
The rate of death for people over 15 rose by 22 percent for
men and 17 percent for women during this time, the researchers estimated.
Mexico City, Peru and Bolivia were some of the places were
life expectancy fell the most.
But in contrast, half a million fewer children under the age
of five died in 2021 compared to 2019, continuing a long-term decline in child
mortality.
IHME researcher Hmwe Hmwe Kyu
hailed this “incredible progress,” saying the world should now focus on “the
next pandemic and addressing the vast disparities in health across countries”.
And despite the setback during the pandemic, people still
live far longer than they used to.
Between 1950 and 2021, the average life expectancy at birth
has risen by 23 years, from 49 to 72, the researchers said.
Covid was responsible for 15.9 million excess deaths during
2020-2021, either directly from the virus or indirectly due to pandemic-related
disruptions, the researchers estimated.
That is a million more excess deaths than previously
estimated by the World Health Organization.
Barbados, New Zealand and Antigua and Barbuda were among the
countries with the lowest rate of excess deaths during the pandemic, partly
reflecting how isolated islands were often spared the full brunt of Covid.
This dynamic “will bring
about unprecedented social, economic, and political challenges, such as labour
shortages in areas where younger populations are shrinking and resource
scarcity in places where population size continues to expand rapidly,” Schumacher
warned.
“Nations around the world
will need to cooperate on voluntary emigration,” he added.
