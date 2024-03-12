Every single good I did was translated to evil - Mr IBU’s adopted daughter, JASMINE, writes as she pays tribute to the late actor

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 – Jasmine, the adopted daughter of actor John Okafor aka Mr Ibu has taken to social media to pay tribute to him.
The actor passed away on March 2 after a protracted illness.
During the course of his ailment, Jasmine and the actor's
wife fell out, over the management of his finances as well as his health.
In her tribute, Jasmine claimed that all the good things she
did for Okafor, was translated with ill and that the actor had promised to
address the issue before he sadly passed way.
She wrote
‘Goodnight papa! You will
forever be remembered for the love you gave,and the laughter you brought am
grateful to God that I was able to give back that love till the very end.
Despite all that was said ,
every single good I did was translated to €vil, you always promised me that the
day you will speak , the world will listen and that gave me the audacity to
carry on. Now I am brok€n because that day is never coming, maybe the stories
will never end, maybe the bull¥ing will never stop but I know and I’m grateful
for the ray of hope you gave me even when you felt hopeless.
Every single good I did was
paid In hundred folds with €vil , from the hands of the same people that was
never really there for you when you needed them the most but daddy you know
what matters the most amidst all these accusations? You never talked down on me
, you appreciated me till your very last moment.
The pains you endured in the
last days , you did with a smile, I am not mourning your d€ath, I’m mourning
all the pains you had to endure, over 15 successful surgeries, you are indeed a
fighter! You fought d€ath severally until it claws successfully over powered
you.
I hope you find true
happiness, peace and rest in the bosom of God! Make sure God laughs at all your
jokes and Angels roll on the floor from every conversation with you..
I lost a hero, Heaven gained
an Angel.
Adieu Papa!!!''
0 Comments