Actress MEAGAN GOOD reveals she's 'in love' with JONATHAN MAJORS as they step out for first major awards show since his assault conviction (PHOTOs)

Monday, March 18, 2024 – American actress, Meagan Good opened up about her relationship with Jonathan Majors as they step out for their first major awards show since his assault conviction.
The gorgeous actress, 42, said she's 'in love' with the
Marvel actor, 34, during the couple's first appearance at the 2024 NCAAP Image
Awards on Saturday.
'I'm in love, I’m transitioning, I’m healing, I’m growing
and I’m getting excited about what's next,' she told People on the
red carpet. 'Yeah, just a lot of things at once, but what I can say is, I’m the
happiest I’ve been in a long time.'
When it comes to maintaining a positive outlook while
navigating her romance with Majors amidst his legal issues, the star expressed
that she is keeping the faith.
'I keep my eyes on God, that’s the focus,' she explained.
'And I stay true to myself and I stay authentic. I know what I know that I
know. And in time, everything else just catches up with what you know, if
you’re true to yourself and you’re authentic.'
The NCAAP Image Awards marked Meagan and Jonathan's second
public appearance as a couple at an event this month.
Previously, the pair had stepped out together for the 7th
African-American Film Critics Association Special Achievement Awards Luncheon
in Los Angeles on March 3rd.
On the red carpet, Jonathan got candid about his
relationship with Meagan, telling Extra: 'We're in love... We're doing
good, thanks for asking.'
Meagan chimed in too, saying, 'We're doing great. God's good.'
