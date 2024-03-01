1 killed, 2 injured as shooter opens fire at Jacksonville beach in Florida (VIDEO)



Monday, March 18, 2024 – One person was killed and two others injured in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, on Sunday, March 17, and a video capturing the shooting has been circulating online.

Springbreakers were at the beach for an evening of St. Patrick's Day celebrations when the attack took place.

A video from the scene shows revellers running for their lives as gunshots rang out.

Police are still searching for the shooter, a city police spokesperson, Sgt. Tonya Tator, said at a news conference.

Mayor Christine Hoffman said that the violence may be the result of separate incidents but that the root of it was still a matter of active investigation.

"There were several different incidents that were... potentially unrelated," she said at a separate news conference. "So we want to know as much as we can find out."

Tator said the injured were stabilized at medical facilities.

Information about the two, as well as about the deceased, such as age and gender, was not available.

Watch a video from the scene of the shooting below.