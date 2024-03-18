KINDIKI moves to tame those who have been heckling RUTO and his men - Is the government panicking?

Monday, March 18, 2024 - Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof Kithure Kindiki has ordered the police to arrest those involved in heckling during political gatherings.
In a statement on Monday during
a tour of Kericho County, Kindiki ordered security agencies to move swiftly and
rein in disorder during political meetings.
"The security team is also
tasked to rein in incidents of disorderly conduct in political meetings,
conclude investigations and apprehend the organisers, financiers and
perpetrators of hooliganism in the County, regardless of their political or
social standing," Kindiki said.
This was about recent
heckling when President William Ruto visited Kericho County for development
matters.
During the visit, Kericho
Governor Eric Mutai was met with jeers from a section of residents, prompting
Ruto to call for calm and political tolerance.
The president urged the
residents to exercise their power at the ballot when 2027 comes and vote out
leaders whom they believe have not delivered.
