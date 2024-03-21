Actor MARLON WAYANS hit with paternity suit to determine if he fathered one-year-old girl



Thursday, March 21, 2024 – American actor Marlon Wayans has been named in a paternity suit recently after allegedly welcoming a daughter in secret.

According to a report from Radar Online the woman who filed the suit, Brittany Moreland, claims the actor is the father of her 1-year-old daughter and wants him to help with expenses for her care.

Brittany Moreland, 34, petitioned the court for a paternity test to establish Marlon Wayans, 51, as her child’s father.

In the documents, Moreland writes that she’s spent a significant amount on the birth and care of her child, Axl July Ivory Wayans, and wants the Scary Movie star to be held financially responsible for her legal fees as well as “reasonable expenses of pregnancy and birth.”

In her report, Moreland claims Wayans makes a monthly income of around $200,000 while she only brings in $21,000, adding that she’s sure he’s financially able to pay child support.

Listing her regular child-care expenses, Moreland alleges she spends around $5,000 monthly for rent and $9,000 on care, groceries, and other necessities.

If Wayan’s paternity is established, this will be the comedian’s third child. He currently shares two sons with his ex-girlfriend, Anglea Zachary