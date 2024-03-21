Actor MARLON WAYANS hit with paternity suit to determine if he fathered one-year-old girl

Thursday, March 21, 2024 – American actor Marlon Wayans has been named in a paternity suit recently after allegedly welcoming a daughter in secret.
According to a report from Radar Online the woman who filed
the suit, Brittany Moreland, claims the actor is the father of her
1-year-old daughter and wants him to help with expenses for her care.
Brittany Moreland, 34, petitioned the court for a paternity
test to establish Marlon Wayans, 51, as her child’s father.
In the documents, Moreland writes that she’s spent
a significant amount on the birth and care of her child, Axl July Ivory
Wayans, and wants the Scary Movie star to be held financially
responsible for her legal fees as well as “reasonable expenses of pregnancy and
birth.”
In her report, Moreland claims
Wayans makes a monthly income of around $200,000 while she only brings in
$21,000, adding that she’s sure he’s financially able to pay child support.
Listing her regular child-care
expenses, Moreland alleges she spends around $5,000 monthly for rent
and $9,000 on care, groceries, and other necessities.
