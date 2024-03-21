MICHAEL JACKSON's son asks court to not let his grandmother KATHERINE, 93, spend estate funds in legal battle with executors over potential sale of catalogue

Thursday, March 21, 2024 – Michael Jackson’s son, Blanket 'Bigi' Jackson has filed legal papers seeking to block his grandmother Katherine from using estate funds in the ongoing legal battle with the estate executors.
Bigi Jackson, 22, formerly known as Blanket, filed paperwork
with the court earlier this week, TMZ reported, citing court docs it
reviewed.
It's the latest development in a legal battle over the Beat
It singer's estate nearly 15 years after the June 25, 2009 death.
It was gathered that the Man in the Mirror singer's
survivors oppose efforts made by his estate executors to sell a large portion
of the late artist's catalogue.
Blanket and his grandmother were on the same page in stating their resistance to a potential sale, according to legal documents reviewed by TMZ, but Blanket was not involved with Katherine's subsequent appeal of the court's eventual ruling to let the executors proceed in exploring further options for a sale.
Attorneys for Blanket told the court that he feels the
appeal will not be a successful one and doesn't want to depreciate the value of
the estate with expensive legal bills, the outlet reported.
Blanket's legal team requested the court 'use its best
judgment' in ruling for Katherine to be reimbursed for 'reasonable attorney's
fees' she racked prior to appealing the court's ruling.
Attorneys for Blanket said in docs submitted to the court
last June that Blanket had hoped to keep his position on the matter under
wraps, encouraging the court to maintain confidentiality on certain aspects of
the legal conflict.
Blanket 'is a very private person and may have said nothing
if he knew that his words or positions could become public,' his lawyers said.
'That, in turn, would have denied the trial court of the ability to hear and
consider all aspects of the proposed action.'
In legal docs obtained by Dailymail.com earlier this month,
the two executors of the estate, John Branca and John McClain, filed paperwork
in Los Angeles Superior Court asking it to stop Katherine in her
pursuit of $561,548 from them over a legal dispute tied to the late
Thriller singer's catalog.
Katherine, 93, filed court documents requesting the
six-figure sum in a motion, as she said she spent the total on legal fees
seeking to prevent Branca and McClain from selling her late son's work.
Branca and McClain sought court approval in 2022 to sell
Michael Jackson's catalog, leading his mother to file documents objecting to
the potential sale.
Katherine told the court in a hearing on the topic that her
late son, who famously feuded with Paul McCartney in the
mid-1980s over his purchase of publishing rights of a chunk of Beatles
material, made clear he never wanted his catalog to be sold, as he felt it
was his lifeline, Radar reported earlier this month.
Branca and McClain told the court that Katherine has an
established track record of opposing business transactions that would be
profitable for the estate; and said the timing was right to put Jackson's work
for sale, as it would command maximum value amid current market
conditions.
Branca and McClain told the court that Jackson's estate
badly needed the cash infusion, as it 'was teetering on the verge of collapse,'
Radar reported after reviewing legal docs.
The estate, according to the executors, had 'more than $400
million in debt that encumbered Michael’s most significant assets and little or
no liquidity or means to service that debt.
'Through creative thinking, hard work and business savvy -
and, of course, Michael’s extraordinary creative legacy - the Executors
transformed the MJJ Business into a profitable enterprise.'
The judge in the case eventually granted Branca and McClain permission to pursue a sale of the catalog, which Katherine filed an appeal against, saying the executors were overreaching in their authority, Radar reported.
Branca and McClain filed papers in response objecting to
Katherine's appeal, citing their rights as executors. The court has yet to
issue a judgment on the appeal.
Last mo
nth the estate announced a partial sale, as Sony purchased the rights to half of Jackson's material for $600 million amid Katherine's objections.
Michael's eldest son Prince, 27, said through his legal team
that he preferred to keep his position on the situation private.
