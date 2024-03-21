Actor JONATHAN MAJORS sued by ex-girlfriend GRACE JABBARI for assault, battery, defamation



Thursday, March 21, 2024 – Actor Jonathan Majors has been sued by his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in a newly filed lawsuit in which she alleges that he committed assault, battery, and defamation against her.

In December, Majors was found guilty in a New York criminal court of assaulting and harassing Jabbari during one of those episodes during an argument that took place in Manhattan in March 2023.

Jabbari's civil lawsuit was filed on Tuesday, March 19, in federal court in the Southern District of New York. In addition to the New York incident that led to Majors' conviction, Jabbari alleges that he was physically violent towards her during incidents in Los Angeles and London as well.

In London in September 2022, Jabbari claims, Majors "started hitting Grace's head against [a] marble floor while strangling her until she felt she could no longer breathe," but allegedly talked her out of seeking medical treatment, despite her head injury. Afterwards, the suit says, Jabbari told Majors in a text exchange that she had "brain fog" and "a constant ringing headache," but that he threatened to kill himself if she sought out a doctor.

In the current suit, Jabbari asserts that Majors has also "resorted to very publicly abusing her reputation" in the wake of his arrest and following his criminal trial, including calling her "a liar at every turn ... with the goal of convincing the world that Grace is not a victim of domestic abuse but instead a crazy liar who should be treated as such."

In a brief statement, Majors' lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, said that Jabbari's suit was "no surprise" and that her client "is preparing counterclaims against Ms. Jabbari."

In the domestic violence trial held in New York in December, Majors was found guilty of two misdemeanor counts assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree against Jabbari.

In the split verdict, the jury found Majors not guilty of intentional assault in the third degree or aggravated harassment in the second degree, signaling that they did not believe that Majors had intended to hurt or harass Jabbari before their argument.

Majors is expected to be sentenced on April 8.

Shortly after the December verdict, Marvel and Disney announced that they were dropping Majors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe [MCU] franchise. Earlier, Marvel had planned to feature the then-rocketing Hollywood star at the center of an upcoming MCU film.