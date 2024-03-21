‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Knives Out’ actor, M. EMMET WALSH dies at 88



Thursday, March 21, 2024 – M. Emmet Walsh, the character actor known for his roles in films such as “Blade Runner” and “Knives Out,” has died at the age of 88.

Walsh’s longtime manager, Sandy Joseph, confirmed that Walsh died Tuesday, March 19, of cardiac arrest at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, Vermont.

In a statement released by Joseph, it was disclosed that Walsh, when asked about his career, said, “I approach each job thinking it might be my last so it better be the best work possible. I want to be remembered as a working actor. I’m being paid for what I’d do for nothing.”

“Walsh’s tremendous body of work includes 119 feature films and more than 250 television productions,” the statement added.

Walsh’s career spanned six decades, working in theater, TV and film. His first movie, “Alice’s Restaurant,” came out in 1969.

He went on to star alongside some of Hollywood’s biggest stars throughout the ’70s and ’80s, including Ryan O’Neal and Barbra Streisand (1972’s “What’s Up, Doc?”), Paul Newman (1977’s “Slap Shot”), Dustin Hoffman (1970’s “Little Big Man” and 1978’s “Straight Time”), Steve Martin (1979’s “The Jerk”), Harrison Ford (1982’s “Blade Runner”) and Frances McDormand (1984’s “Blood Simple”).

In 1997, he starred alongside Dermot Mulroney, Julia Roberts and Cameron Diaz in “My Best Friend’s Wedding” and with Hoffman again in 2005’s “Racing Stripes.”

Walsh most recently appeared alongside Daniel Craig in “Knives Out” in 2019.

His TV credits include “The Righteous Gemstones,” “Sneaky Pete” and “The Mind of the Married Man,” as well as guest roles on “Frasier,” “Home Improvement,” “The X-Files,” “NYPD Blue,” “Army Wives,” “Damages,” “McMillan & Wife,” “The Twilight Zone,” “The Bob Newhart Show,” “The Rockford Files” and “The Waltons.”

Walsh is survived by his niece Meagan Walsh, nephew Kevin Walsh (Renee) and grandnephews Emmet and Elliot.