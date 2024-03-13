Abort the Haiti mission or else our boys and girls in uniform will die for nothing - Former Defence CS EUGENE WAMWALWA warns RUTO

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 - Former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has told President William Ruto to pull out of Haiti's peacekeeping mission or else he will send our boys and girls to their early graves.
This follows the resignation of Ruto’s friend and Haiti
Prime Minister Ariel Henry after public pressure.
In a statement via X, Wamalwa said that the Haitian citizens
who mounted pressure on Henry to resign did not want the deployment of Kenyan
Police to the Caribbean country.
The DAP K party leader wondered why the Kenyan government is
insisting on the deployment of officers based on an agreement signed by
the former Haitian Prime Minister.
“If Haitians rejected Ariel Henry with his so-called
reciprocal agreement signed with Kenya and he obliged and resigned, they have
rejected the deployment of Kenyan police to their Country, why is the KK regime
insisting on the deployment of our officers based on a dubious agreement
signed by the deposed Prime Minister whose legitimacy and capacity to contract
was questionable?” Wamalwa posed.
The former Defence CS said Kenya should abort the mission
unless there are other interests Kenya seeks to achieve in the mission.
“The reasonable thing to do in the circumstances is to abort
Mission unless there are other interests at play other than National Security
interests,” Wamalwa added.
Henry resigned as the Haiti Prime Minister on Monday
following weeks of pressure and increasing violence in the Caribbean country.
The former Prime Minister who has led the country since the
assassination of the country’s former President is currently stranded in Puerto
Rico after being prevented by armed gangs from returning home.
On Monday Interior CS Kithure Kindiki announced that the
Haiti peace mission is unstoppable and was in the pre-redeployment phase.
