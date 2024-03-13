It’s happening folks as RUTO starts selling government hotels countrywide – Here is the full list

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 – The Government of President William Ruto has begun the process of selling off government hotels in a bid to reduce the burden on taxpayers.
Ruto, through the Privatisation
Authority, a state authority, initiated the process of privatising over four
hotels in a bid to catapult them to profitability.
In a notice published yesterday,
the authority advertised procurement services from suitably qualified
individuals to provide transaction advisory services during the sale process.
Additionally, it clarified that
the hotels targeted for privatisation are currently under the control of the
Kenya Development Corporation (KDC).
"The Privatisation
Authority (PA) invites sealed proposals from interested and eligible
consultants for the provision of transaction advisory services," read the
notice in part.
The authority first floated the
idea of privatising the hotels earlier this year which was approved by
President William Ruto-led Cabinet meeting at State House.
The hotels included Golf Hotel
Limited, Sunset Hotel Limited, Mt Elgon Lodge Limited, and Kabarnet Hotel
Limited.
Others were Mombasa Beach Hotel,
Ngulia Safari Lodge, and Voi Safari Lodge which are attached to Kenya Safari
Lodges and Hotels Limited.
KDC, in its Investment
Prospectus Report, had explained that the hotels needed a turnaround after
dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Towards the end of last year,
Ruto's Cabinet authorized the privatization of 11 State
Corporations including Kenyatta International Conference Center and Kenya
Pipeline Authority.
Ruto, at the time, argued that
the government was spending billions of shillings sustaining their
operations yet the companies stood a profitability chance under private
management.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments