Rogue caretaker removes tenant’s door in Mwiki, forcing her to sleep without a door for 3 days with her 8 kids (Heartbreaking VIDEO).

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 - A single mother of 8 kids is reportedly living in a house without a door after the caretaker removed it.

According to social media activist Derrick Mbugua, the hapless woman has been sleeping without a door for the third day.

The caretaker removed the door over rent arrears.

She survives by doing manual jobs around the estate but lately, she has not gotten any job.

Mbugua has promised to come to the rescue of the distressed woman.

Watch the heartbreaking video.

