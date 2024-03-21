89-year-old mzee arrested and locked up for 12 days while fighting for their 5000-acre ancestral land in Naivasha reportedly grabbed by RUTO (PHOTO).

Thursday, March 21, 2024 - An elderly man was arrested and remanded for 12 days after he led residents in Naivasha in protests, as they desperately tried to recover their ancestral land in Naivasha currently owned by President William Ruto.
The area Member of
Parliament Jane Kihara insists that Ruto is the bonafide owner of the 5000-acre
piece of land.
She claims that Ruto genuinely bought the
land from former Moi-era diplomat Benjamin Kulei.
However, in a ruling issued by the high court in Nakuru in August 2023, Kulei lost his
claim to the land, with the court stating that he failed to provide the land
sale agreement to support his claim.
Kulei had indicated that he bought the land
from various individuals in 2007 who were allotted the property by the
Agricultural Development Corporation.
Justice Lynette Omollo ruled that neither
Kulei nor the said individuals presented sufficient evidence to prove
ownership.
