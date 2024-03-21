Survivor of the grisly KU Bus accident that killed 11 students now opens up and reveals what transpired before the deadly crash with a trailer

According to the student, the bus driver was overtaking
along the busy Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.
"The journey was alright before we got to Voi where it
was raining. The driver started to overtake but he was doing it wrongly,"
Onyango stated.
Per the student's recollection, the bus driver was driving
in the wrong lane before he spotted the trailer approaching at high speed from
the opposite side.
The bus driver is said to have attempted to make way by
switching to the opposite lane.
However, the space was limited and he maneuvered to prevent
a head-on collision.
The driver steering the trailer also swerved towards the
direction of the bus which culminated in the heavy truck ramming into the bus's
rear end.
This catastrophic collision led to the death of 11 students while several others sustained serious injuries.
Some of the students were
airlifted to hospitals within Nairobi for specialised medical attention.
Meanwhile, Onyango who sustained minor injuries emphasized
that the bus was fully functional and in good condition before they began their
journey to Nairobi.
Another survivor who sustained hand injuries reiterated that
the students seated in the back of the bus were the most affected by the impact
of the collision.
The student who was also speaking to the press, added that
some students who did not have their seat belts on were thrown outside
resulting in neck, leg, and hand injuries.
