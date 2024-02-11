UDA Senator now tables Bill forcing all Governors to adopt RUTO’s payment system whether they like or not – Look!

Sunday, February 11, 2024 – Governors may soon be forced to follow in President William Ruto’s footsteps.
This is after Senate Majority
Leader Aaron Cheruiyot announced plans to spearhead a Bill compelling all
counties to deploy Ruto’s cashless system.
According to the Kericho
senator, the bill will enable the county governments to achieve their set
revenue targets.
“We as Senate will ensure we
pass a Bill that will confine all counties revenue collection systems to
cashless so that counties can meet their own source revenue targets,” says
Cheruiyot.
Meanwhile, Cheruiyot blamed the
current cash system used by the county governments, claiming that it is
prone to bottlenecks and pilferage.
He urged Kenyans to resist the
cash models, stating that a lot of revenue is being lost from suspicious
receipts.
“We want a system that is
verifiable, traceable transparent, and justifiable,“ remarked Cheruiyot
He has further challenged
Members of the County Assemblies (MCAs) to stand firm and ensure county
executives pull their weight and meet their obligations.
On February 8, President William
Ruto declared that all school fees would be paid through the digital
platform, e-Citizen, and the move was unstoppable.
Ruto urged everyone to use the
government paybill number 222222, arguing that it was a transparent way of
ensuring principals do not introduce extra illegal charges.
Ruto further blamed the cash
system for being slippery and an avenue for corruption that could be eliminated
by technology.
