UDA Senator now tables Bill forcing all Governors to adopt RUTO’s payment system whether they like or not – Look!



Sunday, February 11, 2024 – Governors may soon be forced to follow in President William Ruto’s footsteps.

This is after Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot announced plans to spearhead a Bill compelling all counties to deploy Ruto’s cashless system.

According to the Kericho senator, the bill will enable the county governments to achieve their set revenue targets.

“We as Senate will ensure we pass a Bill that will confine all counties revenue collection systems to cashless so that counties can meet their own source revenue targets,” says Cheruiyot.

Meanwhile, Cheruiyot blamed the current cash system used by the county governments, claiming that it is prone to bottlenecks and pilferage.

He urged Kenyans to resist the cash models, stating that a lot of revenue is being lost from suspicious receipts.

“We want a system that is verifiable, traceable transparent, and justifiable,“ remarked Cheruiyot

He has further challenged Members of the County Assemblies (MCAs) to stand firm and ensure county executives pull their weight and meet their obligations.

On February 8, President William Ruto declared that all school fees would be paid through the digital platform, e-Citizen, and the move was unstoppable.

Ruto urged everyone to use the government paybill number 222222, arguing that it was a transparent way of ensuring principals do not introduce extra illegal charges.

Ruto further blamed the cash system for being slippery and an avenue for corruption that could be eliminated by technology.

The Kenyan DAILY POST