See what Russian President VLADMIR PUTNI has vowed to do to Kenya after RUTO declared support for Ukraine?

This was communicated by the
Russian Ambassador to Kenya Dmitry Maksimychev on the occasion of marking
Diplomats Day.
In a statement, Maksimychev
stated that Africa was a high-priority region for Russia in terms of foreign
policy.
The Ambassador emphasised that
as far as Kenya was concerned, Russia was making every effort to develop
cooperation between the two countries.
“Our trade grows steadily as I
understand according to the Kenyan statistics, the trade volume between Russia
and Kenya has reached $500 million (Ksh81 billion),” Maksimychev stated.
He added that Vladimir Putin’s
government was doing everything possible to increase trade volumes between
Kenya and Russia.
“Russia is ready to cooperate
with Kenya in every field that is of interest to the Kenyans themselves,”
Maksimychev promised.
The ambassador noted that areas
of cooperation in trade centred on agricultural products, chemicals,
fertilisers, and construction materials among others.
On Africa in general,
Maksimychev pointed out the Africa-Russia summits held in 2017 and 2023 as an
indicator that Moscow highly prioritised Africa in its Russian foreign
policy.
“Both events played an extremely
important role in the expansion of our partnership with Africa,” he
remarked.
