SIMBA ARATI is a roaring lion in Kisii politics!! – See how he embarrassed RUTO’s man EZEKIEL MACHOGU

Sunday, February 11, 2024 - Kisii County Governor, Simba Arati, traded barbs with Education Cabinet Secretary, Ezekiel Machogu, during the funeral of slain Kisii National Polytechnic principal Daniel Nyaribo on Saturday.

The two leaders clashed sharply, each accusing the other of funding violence in the county.

Arati initially attacked Kisii County Commissioner Joseph Kibet, accusing him of favoring Kenya Kwanza leaders in the region, which prompted Machogu to respond.

The education CS accused Arati of misusing the youth in the county to heckle leaders at funerals.

This was after Machogu was heckled while reading a speech by President William Ruto.

"Hii mambo 500/400 inazungushwa ni upumbavu. Tutasimamisha hii ushenzi," he said before leaving the podium without inviting Arati.

In his address, the county boss told off the CS saying; "Ukiona hii kelele yote, ni wezi ambao tumekanyanga pipe walikua wananyonya. Huyu County commissioner haezi tisha sisi."

